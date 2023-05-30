Mumbai: Policeman consumes disinfectant after argument with his senior at police station

A policeman allegedly consumed disinfectant after a heated argument with his senior at a police station in suburban Mumbai, an official said. The incident took place at Ghatkopar police station, following an argument between an assistant police inspector (API) and senior inspector on Monday night, the official said.

API Balkrishna Nanekar had an heated exchange with the senior inspector and demanded to know why he had not been relieved despite his transfer to Pune three months ago, he said. To this, the senior inspector asked him to clear pending files of two cases if he wished to be relieved. Angered by the comment, Nanekar stepped out of the cabin and consumed disinfectant inside the police station premises, the official said.

On-duty officers rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where his condition is said to be stable, he said. Speaking about the incident, a senior officer said, There was some argument between the officer and the senior police inspector of Ghatkopar police station. We are verifying the facts. No case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the official said.