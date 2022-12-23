Mumbai police's EOW files C summary report in cheating case against BJP functionary Mohit Kamboj

The Mumbai Police' economic offences wing (EOW) has filed a C summary report before court in a cheating case registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Mohit Kamboj and others.

A ‘C summary’ report is issued by the police in a matter when the criminal case is registered due to mistake of facts or the offence complained about is of a civil nature. The EOW had registered a case against Kamboj and two others in June for allegedly causing losses of more than Rs 52 crore to Indian Oversea Bank.

Following investigation, the police on Thursday submitted a ‘C summary’ report in a court as the case was neither true nor false, the official said.

The complaint lodged by the chief regional manager with Indian Overseas Bank had stated that Kamboj was one of the three directors of a company that took a loan of Rs 52 crore from the bank.

The former Mumbai BJP youth wing president had allegedly used the loan money for other purposes, the complainant claimed.