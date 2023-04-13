Mumbai police's SIT recovers cutter used by arrested batchmate to threaten Darshan Solanki

Mumbai police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered a cutter that was allegedly used by the batchmate of IIT Bombay student Darshan Solanki to threaten the latter, an official said.

SIT arrested Solanki’s batchmate Arman Khatri three days back in connection with the alleged abetment of his suicide. Khatri and Solanki stayed on the same floor of a hostel at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay located in suburban Powai.

Khatri is being interrogated to know the exact reason behind his dispute with Solanki, he said. Solanki, who hailed from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and was a first-year student of the B Tech (Chemical) course, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of a hostel building located on the IITB campus on February 12 this year.

The Maharashtra government had formed the SIT to conduct a probe into Solanki’s death. SIT recently received a report from a handwriting expert, which said the handwriting in the purported suicide note recovered from the institute’s hostel matched the writing samples of the deceased, confirming that it was written by him.