Mumbai: Portion of house collapses in Bhandup area, two dead
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 12, 2023 02:44 PM 2023-02-12T14:44:16+5:30 2023-02-12T14:45:19+5:30
At least two persons were killed after the portion of a slab of a ground-plus-one floor house collapsed in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Sunday (February 12), a fire official said.The incident took place at around 9:45 am when repair work was underway at the structure located in the Khindipada area, he added.
Two persons, identified as Rajkumar Dhotre (19) and Ramanand Yadav (18), were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the official said. Officials of the fire department, police, and local civic body rushed to the spot and carried out rescue work, he added.