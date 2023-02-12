Mumbai: Portion of house collapses in Bhandup area, two dead

At least two persons were killed after the portion of a slab of a ground-plus-one floor house collapsed in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Sunday (February 12), a fire official said.The incident took place at around 9:45 am when repair work was underway at the structure located in the Khindipada area, he added.

Two persons, identified as Rajkumar Dhotre (19) and Ramanand Yadav (18), were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the official said. Officials of the fire department, police, and local civic body rushed to the spot and carried out rescue work, he added.