Mumbai: Poster for Karl Marx birth anniversary event draws online criticism

The poster advertising the Mahabhandara Utsav in Dharavi, Mumbai, on the occasion of Karl Marx's birth anniversary, has generated significant attention, leading to online criticism of the organizer. The event is being hosted by a member of the Shetkari Kamgaar Paksha.

The Purogami Vidyarthi Sanghatana's president, Samya Korde, organized the Mahabhandara festival in Dharavi, Mumbai, encouraging individuals to attend and celebrate Karl Marx's birth anniversary. The poster states that the event will take place at The Shekap Office and extends an invitation to commemorate the man who introduced the idea of liberation.

The poster drew criticism from internet users who made sarcastic remarks such as "I didn't expect such progressiveness" and "That's exactly what I wanted to see now."