Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar likely to witness thunderstorm

A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts in Maharashtra by the Met department on Tuesday. The warning was issued this morning and it is valid till the afternoon, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In the last two days, some parts of Maharashtra had experienced unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning.

The rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side all through February, with the average maximum temperature being 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest since 2016, the IMD official said. Many parts of the city saw strong winds on Monday morning and the city remains cloudy.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that the hot and humid weather condition prevailing in Mumbai is expected bring light rains.