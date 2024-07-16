Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: CM Eknath Shinde Meets Injured Passengers At MGM Hospital (Watch Video)

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Eknath Shinde met those injured in the bus accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway at MGM Hospital in Kamothe earlier today. At least five persons were killed and 42 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims hit a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. For the unversed, a horrific bus accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway today morning. The pilgrims were travelling to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations.

The accident took place near Panvel in Navi Mumbai when the bus, carrying around 54 pilgrims from Dombivli, collided with a tractor. The bus fell into a ditch following the collision, resulting in fatalities and injuries.The deceased bus passengers were identified as Hausabai Hari Patil (65), Ramdas Narayan Mukadam (71), and Gurunath Bapu Patil (65). The injured were rushed to a private hospital, with seven in serious condition.

Ashadhi Ekadashi is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, with lakhs of warkaris from Maharashtra and beyond undertaking the pilgrimage to Pandharpur each year. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those deceased and assured the best medical treatment for the injured, with the government covering all expenses. Shinde, after visiting victims at a Navi Mumbai hospital, stated that police were investigating the accident and those responsible would be held accountable.