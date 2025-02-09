Mumbai-Pune Expressway Shut: Mumbai-Bound Exit to Remain Closed for 6 Months

Starting from February 11, the Panvel-bound exit at the 1.200 km mark on the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be completely closed for a period of six months due to ongoing construction work at Kalamboli Circle. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is carrying out the construction of a new flyover and underpass as part of the Kalamboli Junction improvement project.

As per Navi Mumbai Traffic officials, this closure will affect all types of vehicles, including light and heavy transport, traveling toward Panvel, Mumbra, and JNPT. The closure, which will be in effect 24 hours a day, aims to facilitate the smooth progress of construction and avoid traffic congestion in the area.

To manage traffic flow during this period, alternative routes have been provided. Vehicles traveling from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway towards Panvel, Goa, and JNPT will be diverted at Konphata (9.600 km) onto NH-48 via Palaspe Circle. On the other hand, vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai and going toward Taloja, Kalyan, and Shilphata will continue straight from the 1.200 km point onto the Panvel-Sion Highway, turn right under the Purusharth Petrol Pump flyover, and proceed via Roadpali and NH-48.

This restriction has been imposed by Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, under the Motor Vehicles Act. The closure will remain in place until the MSRDC completes the construction work. DCP Kakade has assured that once the project is finished, traffic congestion at the Kalamboli Circle will be resolved.