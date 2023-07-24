Mumbai-Pune expressway traffic restored after landslide disruption

After a landslide near the Adoshi tunnel resulted in significant disruption, traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway has now been restored to its regular flow. Swift action was taken by the authorities to clear the debris, which had caused a major standstill in the area.

The vital Mumbai-Pune highway experienced a temporary closure from 12 noon to 2 PM today to facilitate clearance work. However, unexpected delays during the process extended the road closure to over three hours. The efforts included removing large boulders from the mountainside and installing safety nets for future prevention. After approximately three hours of intensive clearance, the special block on the expressway was lifted, providing relief to commuters who had been facing slow travel since Sunday night. The traffic towards Mumbai has now resumed smoothly.

Authorities are diligently continuing their efforts to clear the road of rocks and earth, taking necessary precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future. Netting work on the mountainside is currently underway, with dedicated personnel on-site to mitigate the risk of falling rocks.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is a crucial route for countless citizens traveling between Pune and Mumbai daily. However, the impact of landslides on traffic cannot be underestimated, as evidenced during this incident. Travel in the region had been slow since morning, but the route to Mumbai became accessible again around 3:30 PM.

Since last night, the police and MSRDC administration have been tirelessly working to remove debris from the highway. Ongoing netting work and additional measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of travellers and prevent further rockfalls. The administration is taking this incident seriously and making concerted efforts to prevent any loss of life and property. After the nearly three-hour traffic block, normal traffic flow resumed towards Mumbai.