Mumbai-Pune Expressway Traffic Update: Vehicular Jams Expected on Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway Today Ahead of Thackeray Brothers’ Rally

Heavy vehicular jams are likely on several major highways surrounding Mumbai, including the Pune-Mumbai Expressway (also known as the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway), ahead of the Victory Rally of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray in Mumbai today, July 4.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10 am on Saturday at the NSCI Dome in Worli. The ‘Marathi Vijay Melava’ rally, organised by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT), is being held to celebrate the Maharashtra government’s withdrawal of government resolutions (GRs) mandating Hindi as a third language under the three-language policy. The decision was scrapped following widespread criticism from the Marathi community and regional political parties.

According to information, over 8,000 workers from Pune and other districts across Maharashtra are expected to attend the rally in Mumbai. MNS leader Ajay Shinde said, "Despite the constraints, workers are voluntarily heading to Mumbai city to show their support for Marathi pride."

Participants from Pune and other regions started travelling to Mumbai via the Pune-Mumbai Expressway early in the morning in their own vehicles, which could result in massive traffic congestion on several main roads leading into the city.

"Many supporters expressed their eagerness to attend and listen to Uddhav and Rajsaheb's speeches. There was no need for a formal mobilisation," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ganjanan Thirkude.