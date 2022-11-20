Mumbai rail traffic hit, demolition of British-era Carnac bridge under way

Four big cranes and around 4,00 manual resources have been deployed in the dismantling process of the Carnac Road Over Bridge in Mumbai.A 27-hour-long mega block was imposed by the Central Railway on the line for the dismantling of the 150-year-old bridge. The 150-year-old bridge is located between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line in Mumbai.

Fifty per cent of the dismantling work of the British-era Carnac Bridge in Mumbai was completed by 10 am on Sunday, according to the Central Railway (Mumbai Division). The last leg of demolition of the 150-year-old bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder on the suburban line in Mumbai began at 11 pm on Saturday. Central Railway PRO Shivaji Sutar said the work is proceeding on a war footing. “We will try to complete the work as per the given timeline – by 4 pm on Main line and by 8 pm on Harbour line today (Sunday) and by 2 am (November 21) on Yard lines,” he said. The demolition is going as per the schedule, officials said. Local train services on the CR route usually originate and end at the CSMT station, but since the demolition of the bridge began, the trains have been running only till Byculla. Meanwhile, the railway has already alerted the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Service (BEST) to operate more bus services during the block to help commuters.