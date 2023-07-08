Mumbai: Railway staffer killed, another injured after being hit by train near Kasara

A Central Railway officer reported that A railway employee died and another staffer was injured on Friday after being hit by an express train near Kasara station, some 125 kilometres away from Mumbai.

CR chief public relations spokesperson Shivraj Manaspure told PTI the incident occurred between Umbermali and Kasara stations on Down (north bound) track at around 8 pm.

One of the staffers died on the spot. One person was injured and his condition is stable now. The incident happened during regular train operations and not during any maintenance activity or block, he said. Other railway officials said it is possible the two failed to notice the approaching express train.