Mumbai Rains: Alert for Mumbai, Palghar; Modak Sagar lake starts overflowing

Three of seven lakes supplying water to Mumbaikars reached their maximum capacity on Thursday amid heavy rains in the state. Meanwhile, Modak Sagar Lake has started overflowing post the heavy rains. In its latest forecast, IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs on Friday. There are also chances of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, said BMC.

Waterlogging was witnessed in Mumbai’s Wadala on Friday morning, while schools and colleges in Gujarat’s Navsari have been shut for the day due to flooding after heavy rainfall.The incessant rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas have hit normal life. While commuters were stuck in kilometres-long traffic. The far western suburbs were the worst hit owing to very heavy rainfall in Dahisar (185mm during 8am-6pm), Borivli (144mm) and Kandivli (133mm). A stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway was marooned and several areas in Mira -Bhayander and Vasai-Virar were flooded. In the island city, Marine Lines residents woke up to waterlogged roads, with IMD’s Colaba observatory recording 223mm rain in the 24 hours ending 8. 30am Thursday—third highest rainfall for a July day in a decade. WR’s Churchgate Marine Lines section saw slight waterlogging up to rail level.