Mumbai Rains: Four-month-old baby slips and washed away in drain between Thakurli and Kalyan

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall, causing widespread disruptions in local services. Unfortunately, a significant accident occurred due to the closure of the Ambernath local train service. The train was halted between Thakurli and Kalyan for about two hours, prompting some passengers to alight and walk towards Kalyan.

Among them were a mother and her baby accompanied by an uncle. Tragedy struck when the four-month-old baby slipped from the uncle's arms and was swept away by the swift-flowing water. Despite the efforts of onlookers, the baby could not be rescued in time. This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the risks posed by the monsoon season in the region. Heavy rain is likely to continue in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and other parts of Thane District. Waldhuni river is overflowing near Ashok Nagar in Kalyan. According to reports, floods possible in Kalyan, Karjat, Mumbra, Dombivli by evening as lot more rains will come especially more 100+ mm rain in rest of the day. Local train services came to a halt between Badlapur and Ambernath due to water-logging on railway tracks.