Mumbai Rains: IMD issues Red alert for Palghar district



India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Palghar district and an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts for Saturday.

As the monsoon is becoming active and vigorous over Maharashtra, red alert is issued for areas of Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and a few districts of Vidarbha, said an IMD official here.

Overcast conditions will prevail in Pune city and light to moderate rains are likely to occur, he said. Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Friday causing waterlogging in various low-lying areas and disrupting traffic in the city and suburbs. Both Colaba and Santacruz IMD observatories reported significant rainfall, with 92.2 mm and 115.2 mm recorded respectively between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.