Mumbai Rains: Kalyan faces flood-like situation, Local trains running only till Dombivli

Heavy rain is likely to continue in Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and other parts of Thane District. Waldhuni river is overflowing near Ashok Nagar in Kalyan.According to reports, floods possible in Kalyan, Karjat, Mumbra, Dombivli by evening as lot more rains will come especially more 100+ mm rain in rest of the day.

An announcement is being made at the Byculla railway station that Central Railway's local service is running upto Dombivli. Heavy rains have also affected long-distance trains. Kolhapur-CSMT train has been stopped at Pune. Several trains on the Central Line are only operating up to Thane and Dombivli due to a point failure at Kalyan and flooding between Ambernath and Badlapur sections.

Moreover, the IMD said that moderate to intense rainfall is very likely to occur in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar districts over the next 3-4 hours. The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for Raigad and Palghar districts predicting the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts on Wednesday. The weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Ratnagiri and Pune. Raigad District Collector Yogesh Mhase declared a holiday on Wednesday as he ordered schools and colleges in the district to be shut due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre on Tuesday issued an 'orange' alert for Mumbai and Thane districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on Wednesday.