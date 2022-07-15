Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra rivers overflow above danger mark, alert issued

The Mumbai rains continue to wreck havoc across the state, with the India Meteorological Department on Friday issuing an orange alert in parts of Maharashtra, including Palghar, Satara and Pune. Apart from that, a yellow alert has been issued in the capital Mumbai. With rivers overflowing due to incessant rains, several roads in Maharashtra's Palghar district have been closed for traffic, an official said on Friday. According to the administration, the district has received an average of 149.38 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar. "IMD has issued a red alert for Palghar. The major rivers of the district - Vaitarna, Tansa are flowing above the danger mark. 35,000 cusecs of water was discharged from Modak Sagar into Vaitarna River yesterday," said Kiran Mahajan, Palghar Resident Deputy Collector. The death toll due to rains has crossed 100-mark in Maharashtra, after 3 people died due to heavy downpour in the last 24 hours in the state. Due to incessant, heavy rainfall across the state, at least 14 NDRF and 6 SDRF teams have been deployed in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Disaster Management informed on Friday.