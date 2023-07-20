Mumbai Rains: Schools in Palghar to remain shut on Fri-Sat amid red alert

In Palghar, due to a red alert for very heavy rainfall issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), authorities have declared a holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday.

IMD forecast issued on Thursday said heavy to very heavy rainfall was likely in several places in Palghar and adjoining Thane over the next 48 hours, he said. The order to shut schools was issued by Palghar collector Govind Bodke.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare, meanwhile, asked people to stay indoors in view of the rains and also directed the civic and district machinery to be fully prepared to provide relief to citizens.