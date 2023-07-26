Mumbai Rains: Thane city receives 2002.81 mm rainfall in just two months

In barely two months of the current monsoon season, Thane city in Maharashtra has seen a total rainfall of 2002.81 mm, an increase of about 39 percent from the same period last year, according to the local civic council on Wednesday.

The 2002.81 mm downpour was recorded between June 1 and around 8 am on July 26 (Wednesday), said the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in a report. The rainfall during the same period in 2022 was 1443.97 mm, indicating around 39 per cent more showers than last year, it said.

Thane district, located adjoining Mumbai, has received 1607.60 mm downpour so far this monsoon season, up from 1372.10 mm in the same period last year, said the civic body. The coastal Konkan division has received an average 1856.50 mm rainfall so far, a rise from 1643.60 mm in the same period last year, it added.

The Konkan division consists of seven districts Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.