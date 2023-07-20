Mumbai Rains: Trains running between Mumbai-Pune to remain cancelled today

The central railway spokesperson Dr Shivraj Manaspure said that trains running between Mumbai and Pune, including the Pune-Mumbai Intercity Express, Pune-CSMT Deccan Express, Pune-CSMT Indrayani express, CSMT-Pune Sinhagad Express and CSMT-Pune Deccan Queen trains, were cancelled on Wednesday and will also remain cancelled on Thursday as well. Meteorologists, after two days of continuous rainfall, predict a slowdown in the intensity of rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas from Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar experienced heavy downpours, resulting in waterlogging. Local train services were affected between Badlapur and Ambernath in Thane district due to waterlogging on railway tracks after heavy rain. The tracks between Badlapur and Ambernath stations were inundated at 10.30 am, leading to their closure as a safety precautionary measure.The weather bureau has issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane for July 19, while neighbouring Palghar, Raigad, Pune, and Satara are under a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. On July 20, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri are under an orange alert, while Mumbai has a yellow alert.