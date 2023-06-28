Mumbai rains: Two persons killed in separate tree fall incidents in city

Two people died in separate tree fall incidents on Wednesday during heavy downpours in Mumbai's western suburbs, civic officials said. A 30-year-old man was seriously injured when branches of a tree fell on a house in the Mitha Nagar area of Goregaon at around 3.35 pm, they said.

The man, identified as Premlal Nirmal, was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, said the officials. In the second incident, a 38-year old person, identified as Kaushal Doshi, suffered injuries when a tree fell on him near Mamledarwadi Junction in Malad at around 7.30 am, they said.

Doshi was taken to civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead , said the officials. Since Tuesday, Mumbai has witnessed 26 incidents involving falling of trees/branches.

Heavy showers led to waterlogging in many areas of Mumbai on Wednesday, forcing the closure of a busy subway in suburban Andheri, civic officials said.