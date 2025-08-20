Mumbai Rains: Vasai-Virar Flooded; VVMC Releases Disaster Management Helpline Numbers

Continuous heavy rainfall has severely disrupted daily life across Mumbai, with the Vasai-Virar region among the worst affected. Streets remain inundated, forcing schools and colleges to shut their doors, while several housing societies and residential complexes reported water seepage. Many internal roads were submerged, cutting off easy access to localities.

The situation worsened in areas such as Evershine City in Vasai East, Vasai West, and Nalasopara, where water levels rose to nearly five feet, leaving roads completely submerged and localities struggling with floodwaters. The downpour also brought Palghar district to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday issued a red alert, warning residents of extremely heavy rainfall and advising them to step out only if absolutely necessary.

Emergency services have been working round the clock. A fire brigade official, speaking on condition of anonymity, while speaking to Mid-Day said their teams had been on duty since morning and were prepared for a 24-hour shift as the rain continued to batter the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) limits. In Vasai East’s Vasant Nagari, the fire brigade cleared an uprooted tree that had blocked one side of a major road, ensuring vehicular movement could resume.

To assist citizens, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has released dedicated disaster management helpline numbers for emergencies.

VVMC Disaster Management Helpline Numbers

Bolinj VVMC Office, Virar West – 89566 97291

Nalasopara West Office – 89566 97292

Chandansar VVMC Office, Virar East – 89566 97293

Achole Office, Nalasopara East – 89566 97294

Nalasopara West Office – 89566 97295

Pelhar VVMC Office – 89566 97296

Waliv Office, Waliv Naka – 89566 97297

Navghar-Manickpur Office, Vasai West – 89566 97298

Vasai Gaon Office, Parnaka, Vasai West – 89566 97299

Authorities have assured that the situation is being continuously monitored and urged citizens to make use of the helpline numbers for any assistance during this period of heavy rainfall