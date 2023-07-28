Mumbai Rains: Water level in lakes reaches 68%

As the city continues to batter heavy rainfall, city's lake water level reached to 68% of its full capacity.The Modak Sagar lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, one of the seven water bodies that supply potable water to Mumbai and its suburbs, overflowed due to incessant rainfall on Thursday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Two of the dam's gates were opened from where 6,000 cusecs of water was being discharged, officials said. This is the fourth fresh water supplying lake to overflow after Tulsi lake, Vehar lake and Tansa lake owing to the heavy rain over the last few days.

The Vihar lake in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park overflowed at 12.48am, while the Tansa lake in Thane district overflowed at 4.35am on Wednesday, the BMC said.Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs - Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts, while the collective maximum water storage capacity of the seven dams is about 14,47,363 million litres.