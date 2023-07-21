Mumbai Rains: Water logging at Kurla station of Harbour line

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been predicted for Friday. People will also experience occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph. Waterlogging at Kurla station of Harbour line Down from Wadala to Mankhurd section. Suburban traffic closed as a safety precautionary measure from 14.45 hrs. Rest all sections are running. UP Harbour line trains are running.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted three bus routes of 355, 357 and 360 via Chembur naka after water logging occurred in Shel Colony, Chembur since 2.25pm. Also, as Hindmata is flooded, the BEST bus routes of C/40, A/368 and 212 have been diverted via Naigaon since 2.35pm.