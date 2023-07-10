Mumbai receives 31.17 percent of 547 mm average annual rainfall this monsoon season

Mumbai has received 31.17 percent of the 2,547 mm of yearly rainfall that is expected to fall there until Monday morning, as per the city civic body's monsoon report.

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre declared the onset of monsoon in the country's financial capital on June 25, late by about a fortnight.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) report, the IMD Mumbai has recorded 1,043.8 mm rainfall at its Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) and 658.7 mm rainfall at the Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) in the last 15 days.

According to the report, the rainfall measured at the Santacruz observatory is 37.49% of the annual average rainfall of 2,784 mm, and the number at the Colaba observatory is 28.52% of the annual normal rainfall of 2,310 mm. IMD Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, the report said.