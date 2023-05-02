Mumbai receives light drizzle on Tuesday morning amidst cloudy weather

On Tuesday morning, residents of Mumbai were greeted with a mixture of clouds and sunshine, and some areas of the city experienced gentle showers.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai was forecasted to have light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms on Tuesday. The temperature in Mumbai was recorded at 29°C, and the humidity was 67% on the same day.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C & 25°C on Sunday.