Mumbai records 1 new COVID-19 case, active case tally stands at 12

The city civic body recorded a single COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the total to 11,55,253. The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, according to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

A day earlier, the metropolis had reported four cases and zero fatalities.

Mumbai now has 12 active cases, with a total number of recoveries of 11,35,494.The case recovery rate stands at 98.3 percent, and the average doubling rate of cases is 4,96,276 days, the bulletin said.

With 2,660 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, Mumbai's cumulative tally of samples examined so far rose to 1,87,12,674. COVID-19 cases in the city grew by 0.0001 per cent between January 25 and 31, the bulletin said.