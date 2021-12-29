Mumbai records 2,510 new Covid infections in a day

In a massive surge in daily infections, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 2,510 new COVID case. Notably, there is an 82 per cent jump over yesterday’s 1377 cases in the city. The city recorded one death due to the infection. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active Covid cases in the state, terming it as an “alarming” situation, and said stricter measures will be imposed to stem the infection spread.

In the meantime, the Maharashtra government said the night curfew will continue in the state on December 31st and January 1.In a fresh order, the authorities requested people not to gather at any public places including Girgaum Chowpatty and Gateway of India. They also appealed people to avoid gatherings at religious places. There are total 01 containment zones in the city and 45 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.