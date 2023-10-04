Mumbai reports spike in dengue infections in September

In September, Mumbai reported 1,360 cases of dengue, which marked an increase of over 300 cases compared to the previous month. This information was disclosed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader in the civic body, claimed that the civic body’s insecticide department was detecting more than 900 mosquito breeding spots every day. Dengue, a viral infection, spreads through mosquitoes. According to the city's report on diseases brought on by the monsoon season, there were 353 dengue cases in June and 413 in July. This week, there has been a modest increase in dengue cases, according to the study.

Cases of leptospirosis, gastro, hepatitis and chikungunya, however, dipped in September, it said. It detected 16,843 Aedes mosquito breeding spots after inspecting more than 12.23 lakh households and 13.07 lakh containers in September.

City residents should use mosquito nets at night and wear complete clothing to avoid mosquito bites, keep the surroundings clean and ensure that no mosquito breeding takes place in plastic or other containers, the BMC said.