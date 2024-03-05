Mumbai: Resident Doctor Found Dead in Hostel, Reaction from Self-Injected Antibiotic Saline Responsible

Mumbai: A resident doctor studying in the second year of general surgery of a postgraduate course at Lokmanya Tilak Medical College (Sion Hospital) in Sion was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday. An inquiry conducted by the hospital authorities has revealed that the resident doctor died due to a reaction after he applied antibiotic saline on his own due to fever.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Saurabh Dhumal, a resident doctor from Parbhani district. On Thursday. Dhumal did not leave his room for a long time and his colleagues searched and found him dead in the room. Saline was also found on the bed. According to hospital sources, Dhumal lived on the fifth floor of the hostel. He was very friendly. Interestingly, if other hostelers were under any mental stress, he would counsel them. Just a few days ago, he returned from a 10-day leave. However, he started seeking treatment in the hostel itself due to fever.

"Dr. Dhumal was a very talented student. He would support other students. He was found to have rashes on his body. Rashes occur when the drug has side effects. The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. A complaint has been lodged at Sion police station."

- Dr. Mohan Joshi, Dean, Sion Hospital