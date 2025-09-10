Mumbai: Ruckus Breaks Out at The Bengal Files Screening in Vasai During Midnight Show at PVR

During a recent screening of The Bengal Files at Vasai’s Capital Mall’s PVR theater, a group of individuals disrupted the show with inappropriate slogans that caused discomfort among some women in the audience. The situation escalated momentarily when a young attendee, concerned by the offensive language, politely asked the group to stop.

What followed was a brief but intense argument, leading to a temporary pause in the movie. The exchange highlighted a tense moment in the otherwise peaceful environment of the screening, with audience members visibly distressed by the disruption. However, thanks to a sense of common decency and intervention from those present, the situation was swiftly defused. The group eventually backed down, and the movie resumed without further incident.

The Bengal Files is the third and final instalment in Agnihotri’s Files trilogy, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The film claims to shed light on the alleged massacre of Hindus in post-Partition West Bengal, a topic it asserts has been ignored in mainstream discourse.Featuring an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, the film has stirred controversy, particularly in West Bengal, where several multiplexes reportedly refused to screen it due to threats. In response, co-producer and actor Pallavi Joshi wrote an open letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging action to safeguard her freedom of expression.