Mumbai: Santacruz-Chembur link road to open partially in February-end

Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) extension project will likely open by the end of February, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) said in response to a petition filed in the Bombay High Court.

According to a report of Times Now, Upon completion, the 400-crore project that links Chembur on the Eastern Express Highway to Vakola on the Western Express Highway, is likely to cut down the travel time by around 20 minutes providing seamless, signal-free connectivity between the Eastern and Western highways.

In their reply to the HC, the MMRDA stated that part of the flyover from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg junction and Hans Bhugra Junction to Ahmed Raza Chowk would be opened soon. The first phase is between Kalina, the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and the Kurla bus depot and will ease the traffic at Imam Ahmad Raza Junction.