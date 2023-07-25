Mumbai: School lab gallery collapses, no casualties reported

A laboratory's gallery collapsed early on Tuesday morning at the People's Welfare English High School in the Meghwadi district of Mumbai.

Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly after being informed of the incident. No casualties or property damage have been reported, said the Mumbai Police.

In an similar incident on July 12, A portion of a wall of an unoccupied room in a chawl (row tenements) collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city, civic officials said on Wednesday. No one was injured in the accident at Ram Nagar around 10 pm on Tuesday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.