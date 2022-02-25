Mumbai School: Schools in Mumbai to resume 100% offline from March

The covid cases in Mumbai are declining. In Mumbai, 100 to 200 patients are being registered every day. Against this backdrop, the schools coming under Mumbai Municipal Corporation from March onwards are being considered for 100 percent attendance as per the earlier schedule. A circular in this regard will be issued soon. The school schedule, as before Corona, had full student attendance. The idea of ​​starting a school like that is underway.



Aaditya Thackeray tweeted,"This afternoon, I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre-covid timings, attendance, curricular & extra curricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential covid appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai. The schools also will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students from age 15 and up, on campus, with and doctors, with the consent of parents, to ensure vaccination rates and protection for students eligible for the covid vaccine. "

Even if the schools in Mumbai start functioning from December, the schools are being filled as per the rules laid down by the education department. Schools are not started full time but three to four hours schools are open in the presence of 50 percent of students. However, from March onwards, full-time schools, as well as 100 percent attendance of students and other activities, are being considered at the Mumbai Municipal Corporation level. In this context, Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray has convened a meeting with Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and other officials today to review the situation.

Restrictions have also been relaxed as the number of Mumbai corona patients is declining. It is being considered to resume school as before and a circular will also be issued by Mumbai Municipal Corporation soon. In addition, additional curriculum activities will be conducted in schools.

According to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Mumbai BMC), 119 new corona patients were found in Mumbai yesterday.