Mumbai Schools to resume 100% offline from March 2; BMC issues SOP

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has allowed all schools to start at full capacity for the benefit of students after the corona cases started to decline. From March 2, all the schools in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation area will be started full time and at full capacity offline as per the pre-schedule of Covid-19. A circular in this regard has been issued by BMC.

In the circular, the municipality has approved to start full-time and full-fledged capacity of all the schools of all the mediums of the board as well as all the schools for special and disabled students, outdoor sports and various educational activities of the school. All schools from pre-primary to 12th standard should be started offline with full time and full capacity.

Masks are not mandatory for outdoor sports, physical exercises

Students will be required to wear a mask on school premises but not for outdoor sports, physical exercises. According to the earlier schedule, there will be school recess time and students will be allowed to eat as before during the holidays, the circular said.

100% attendance of teachers, non-teaching staff required

The municipality has said that students should have their temperature checked while entering the school. Attendance of teachers, non-teaching staff must be 100%. According to Corona's earlier schedule, outdoor sports, school exercises and various co-curricular activities should be conducted in the regular classrooms of the school. Students should be encouraged to participate in this activity.

