Mumbai session court dismisses bail plea of Riyaz Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case

By ANI | Published: March 1, 2022 10:37 PM2022-03-01T22:37:53+5:302022-03-01T22:45:07+5:30

Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Mumbai session court dismisses bail plea of Riyaz Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case | Mumbai session court dismisses bail plea of Riyaz Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case

Mumbai session court dismisses bail plea of Riyaz Kazi in Antilia bomb scare case

Next

Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail plea of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

Kazi, who worked closely with Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze, was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Waze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, 2021.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia. Hiren was found dead on March 5 in Thane. He was dismissed from service in May 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Mumbai sessions courtMumbai sessions courtRiyaz kaziSachin wazeMumbai PoliceThe mumbai policeMumbai police department