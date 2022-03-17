Mumbai Session Court gives protection from arrest till Mar 21 to Pravin Darekar

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar has been granted relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court. Pravin Darekar did not get any relief from the Mumbai High Court. He has been asked to apply to the Sessions Court. Praveen Darekar had filed a petition in the High Court after the Mumbai bank scam case was registered. However, after the High Court rejected Darekar's petition, an application was filed in the Sessions Court on behalf of Pravin Darekar today.

The Sessions Court has given relief to Darekar. Pravin Darekar's application will now be heard on 21st March. The court has ordered that strict action should not be taken against Pravin Darekar till then. During today's hearing, the administration asked for time to reply, so the court granted him time and fixed the next hearing on Monday, said Darekar's lawyer Akhilesh Choubey.

The Mumbai Sessions Court fixed 21st March as the next date hearing on the anticipatory bail application of BJP leader Pravin Darekar in bank fraud case. He has been granted protection from arrest granted until then.