Mumbai Sessions Court asks NCB to return Aryan Khan's passport

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who got a clean chit in a cruise drugs case, filed a petition in a special NDPS court on June 30 seeking his passport back. The court directed the NCB to file a reply in the matter. A hearing in the case was set for July 13. Accordingly, Aryan Khan has now been granted relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court. Mumbai Sessions Court has directed to return the passport confiscated by NCB to Aryan Khan.

The NCB had arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia Cruise Drugs case. However, Aryan was given a clean chit as his name was removed in the chargesheet filed by the SIT. Aryan was instructed by the NCB to return his passport as it no longer had anything to do with the investigation into the case. Accordingly, Aryan has now got his passport back.

Aryan Khan had filed a petition in the special court on June 30 seeking his passport back. In his petition, Aryan had requested the court to return his passport as his name was not in the NCB chargesheet. The special court had directed the NCB to file a reply in the matter.

A large quantity of drugs was seized from NCB on October 3, 2021 on a Cordelia cruise bound for Goa from Mumbai. It arrested superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan, his childhood friend Arbaaz Merchant and 20 others, including Moonmoon Dhamecha. After that, Aryan had to spend many days in prison. The case was heard all over the country. Six people, including Aryan Khan, then got a clean chit.