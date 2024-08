Mumbai: Sharad Pawar Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow (Watch Video)

Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SCP) chief Sharad Pawar met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow on Saturday. According to media reports, the meeting focused on Maratha reservation issues and other key concerns.

