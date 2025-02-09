Mumbai Shocker: 23-Year-Old Ticketless Traveler Assaults TTE at Virar Railway Station

Earlier this week, a 23-year-old man was apprehended in Mumbai for allegedly attacking a ticket checker at Virar railway station on February 1, according to a statement from Western Railway.

Birju Singh Tanwar, the ticket checker, was reportedly assaulted by a person who was found traveling without a valid ticket. As a result, the Government Railway Police (GRP) filed a case on February 3 against an unidentified individual under sections 121(2) (causing grievous hurt to a public servant intentionally) and 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant in the course of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To track down the accused, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) formed a Crime Prevention and Detection Squad, led by Head Constable Kailash Jadhav and Constable Rakesh Tanwar. Using CCTV footage and facial recognition software, they identified Aditya Pawar, a resident of Virar East, as the culprit.

Pawar was located and arrested at Borivali railway station on Tuesday. During questioning by Senior Inspector Devendra Kumar, he allegedly confessed to the assault and was subsequently handed over to the GRP for further investigation.