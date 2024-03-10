Mumbai Shocker: Frustrated 62-Year-Old Woman Strangles Mentally-Challenged Brother to Death in Andheri

A 62-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (March 8) for killing her 57-year-old mentally challenged brother in Mumbai's Andheri. The deceased person was identified as Surender Ahluwalia, who had been residing with his sister Amarjeet Ahluwalia in her fifth-floor flat in Manish Nagar Andheri (West).

According to the Indian Express report, Amarjeet was tired of taking care of her brother and killed him of frustration. The accused killed her brother by attacking him with a knife and strangling him to death with her dupatta. After the incident, Neighbours informed the police control room and a DN Nagar police team reached the spot and found him dead in the house.

Sister accused was unmarried and used to live with her mentally retarded brother Surender. She had been taking care of Surender alone for years and was fed up with this thing and killed him in frustration, reported The Indian Express.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Debt-Ridden Father Allegedly Killed Three Children, Later Kills Self in Rangareddy.

DN Nagar police said that the accused has admitted to her crime, and they have also seized the knife and the dupatta from the crime scene. Amarjeet was arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal on the complaint. A postmortem was performed at the Cooper Hospital in Andheri.

“Surender was mentally disabled since childhood, and taking care of him was not less than any child. Sometimes, he would not eat, and sometimes, he would bother Amarjeet Ahluwalia a lot. After her parents passed away, Amarjeet Ahluwalia had to leave her job and was looking after him alone. But she got frustrated with life and took this extreme action,” said a sub-inspector of the DN Nagar police station told the newspaper.