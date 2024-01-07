Mumbai Shocker: Man Slits Friend's Throat for Refusing to Let Him Off the Scooty in Chembur

A shocking incident came to light on Sunday evening when a man slit his friend's throat over a refusal to let him off the scooty in Chembur. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Chunabhatti police station. The Chunabhatti police registered a case of attempted murder (Section 307) and subsequently arrested the accused, Ramesh Narsappa Valmiki, also known as JD.

The police initiated the case based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother, Virendra Surendra Verma, who resides in the Chembur area. The crime unfolded on Saturday evening, January 6, leaving the 24-year-old victim, Vinay, injured and hospitalised. According to the complaint, Valmiki became enraged when Virendra refused to let Vinay off the scooty. In a fit of anger, Valmiki attacked Vinay with a knife. As the victim collapsed in a pool of blood, the accused fled the scene, causing panic in the area.

With the assistance of locals, the injured victim was promptly transported to the nearest hospital. The accused was subsequently apprehended after the case was registered.