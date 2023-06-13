Mumbai: Signal failure at Malad disrupts train services on Western Line

Western Railway train services likely to normalise after 4pm as signal on line are not working. Authorities have cited cable failure as the reasons and are laying a new cable to restore the signal. Trains running 25 to 30 minutes behind schedule.

Due to a technical problem at Malad station, all up and down local trains are running late. The work is in progress and it will be fixed at the earliest. Inconvenience is regretted, DRM tweeted.

Mumbai locals are rightly called the lifeline of the city, with almost all of the city’s inhabitants relying on them to get to work or other destinations at some point of time. Many of them rely on these services on a daily basis.