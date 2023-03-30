Mumbai: Singer arrested for molesting college girl at Borivali station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a singer for molesting a college girl at the Borivali railway station. The accused was apprehended in the Palghar district's Virar area.

According to the Railway police, the accused molested a 19-year-old girl student on her way to an exam on March 26 at Borivali station.

According to the GRP, the accused allegedly abused the girl while asking for an address, and when the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled by jumping into a local train.

The student reported the incident to the Borivali Railway Police Department. According to Anil Kadam of GRP, in response to the complaint, the railway police filed a case under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and launched a manhunt for the accused.