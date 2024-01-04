Mumbai: Sion Road Over Bridge Set for Demolition To Make Way for Kurla-Parel Rail Expansion

In a significant development, the historic 112-year-old Sion Road Bridge is slated to undergo demolition in the coming week. Authorities are set to initiate the dismantling process to make way for the planned construction of the 5th and 6th rail lines, which will establish a crucial connection between Kurla and Parel.

Having been erected in the year 1912, the Sion Road Bridge holds a pivotal role as a vital link, facilitating connectivity between prominent areas such as Dharavi, LBS Road, and the Eastern Express Highway. The decision to remove this longstanding structure reflects the city's commitment to advancing its transportation infrastructure.

The impending closure of the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) is anticipated to have a significant impact on the east-west traffic flow, leading to potential congestion on alternative routes like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road. Motorists are advised to reroute through Kurla, establishing connections with the Eastern Expressway and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to navigate around the closure.

The demolition process is expected to span approximately three months, during which commuters will need to adjust their travel routes. Following the dismantling phase, reconstruction work is projected to take approximately two years. The comprehensive project, encompassing both railway and BMC segments, is estimated to incur a cost of Rs 50 crore. This significant investment reflects the city's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and ensuring a smoother, more efficient transportation network in the future.