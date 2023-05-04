Mumbai: SpiceJet to operate all domestic flight from Terminal 1 from June 1

SpiceJet has recently announced that all domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai from June 1, 2023.

With effect from 1st June 2023, all domestic flights of SpiceJet will operate from Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport. We request all SpiceJet passengers travelling through CSMIA on/post 1st June, 2023, to check with the airline prior leaving home, the Mumbai airport said.

The information has been received from the official twitter handle of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. AT CSMIA, our teams are always committed to prioritizing the well-being of our passengers while ensuring a seamless and efficient air hub in Mumbai, the statement read further.

It further requested travellers to kindly check with the airline prior reaching the airport.