Mumbai: Stray dog population likely increased to 1.64 lakh from 95,000 in 2014

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that there are likely 1.64 lakh stray dogs in Mumbai, which is roughly 72 percent more than in 2014. The population of stray dogs in the city was 95,000 as per the census conducted in 2014, it said in a release.

BMC has planned the next census of stray dogs in January 2024 and based on it, a large-scale rabies vaccination campaign is proposed in February 2024, the release said. The civic body with the help of a few NGOs vaccinated 26 stray dogs against rabies at Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday.