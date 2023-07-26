Mumbai: Tansa and Vihar lakes overflow after heavy rains

The main supplies of drinkable water for Mumbai, the Tansa and Vihar lakes, began overflowing on Wednesday as a result of the recent severe rains, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Out of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai, the Vihar, Tansa and Tulsi lakes have overflown so far.

Vihar lake, located in Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, overflowed at 12.48 am, while the Tansa lake, located in neighbouring Thane district, overflowed at 4.35 am on Wednesday, the BMC said. Tansa lake, among the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbaikars, has started overflowing today (July 26, 2023) at 4:35 AM, the civic body tweeted.

The Tulsi lake overflowed on July 20 following heavy rains in the city and suburbs. Mumbai receives 3,800 MLD (millions of litres per day) water from the seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, located in Mumbai, Thane and Nashik districts.

Notably, the BMC imposed a 10 per cent water cut here from July 1, after the level of lakes supplying water to Mumbai went down due to inadequate rainfall at that time in their catchment areas. The Powai lake in Mumbai also started overflowing earlier this month, but its water is not used for drinking purpose, BMC officials said. It said the water storage in Vihar and Tulsi lakes was 100 per cent, while it was 99.91 per cent in Tansa, 87.69 per cent in Modak Sagar and 67.95 per cent in the Middle Vaitarna reservoir.