Mumbai teacher booked for beating up 14-year old with bamboo stick

Koparkhairane police booked a teacher of a coaching class for allegedly punishing a 14-year-old girl student for not completing mathematics homework. The incident took place last week in Airoli.The victim is a class nine student went to class as usual. Upon returning home that evening around 9:30 pm, she was visibly upset and had sustained injuries on her hands and palms. Disturbed by the situation, her father decided to take her to the municipal hospital in Airoli, where a doctor recommended an X-ray.

According to police, the teacher had assigned homework to the students two days prior and was checking their submissions. Allegedly angered by those who had not completed the assignment, the teacher resorted to yelling and, in the case of the victim, physically punishing her with a bamboo stick. The concerned parent, acting on behalf of his daughter, reported the incident to the Koparkhairane police, leading to the registration of a case under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015. The police have started an investigation.

