Mumbai: Technical snag delays local trains on Western Railway

Local train service on Western Railway has been disrupted during peak hours due to technical snag in overhead wire between Dahisar and Borivali suburban stations.

The passenger also said that the railway announced repair work is underway and that there are talks suggesting it may take two hours to restore the issue.

Visuals of the scene have surfaced on Twitter and others have also raised alarm about their train having stopped between Dahisar and Borivali for nearly 20 minutes.

WR local train services affected due to issue in OHE wire between Dahisar and Borivali. Three trains held up due it and other trains are being diverted. @ie_mumbai — Sweety (@AdimulamSweety) April 12, 2023